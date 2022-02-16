ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for suspect accused of murdering man, assaulting woman who shoveled his driveway

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Police search for suspect in murder, assault Detroit police are searching for Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain in connection with a murder and assault. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT — Police say a suspect lured a man and a woman to his home, asking them to shovel snow in exchange for drugs, before killing one and assaulting the other.

A woman told police she and a male victim shoveled snow for Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain Sunday, and after they finished shoveling, the suspect gave them both cocaine, The Detroit News reported. The woman told investigators the suspect then brought the victims to his basement, where he threatened both with a rifle, The Detroit News reported.

Police told WDIV Powers-McClain beat the male victim to death with a long gun, before stripping him naked and chaining him to a dog cage in the basement.

Investigators said the female victim told them Powers-McClain also beat her, then drove her in his car until she was able to jump out and escape, WDIV reported.

The female victim is in critical condition, WJBK reported.

Police described Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, WDIV reported. He has shoulder-length black hair.

