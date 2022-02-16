ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Predicts Impact of Food Choices on Life Expectancy

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults who are willing to ditch the typical Western diet may gain a decade or more in life expectancy (LE), according to a study published online Feb. 8 in PLOS Medicine. Lars T. Fadnes, Ph.D., from the University of Bergen in...

