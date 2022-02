KILGORE, Texas — City Manager Josh Selleck presented city council with an update on the ongoing project at Laird Memorial Hospital at Tuesday’s meeting. The project, which is now underway and began its first phases last year, aims to demolish much of the original structure of the hospital campus and rebuild it with a new, state-of-the-art modern healthcare campus jointly operated by Christus and Kilgore College.

KILGORE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO