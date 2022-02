A day after the Senate finalized a rule limiting media access to certain areas at the Capitol without permission, the House took a similar step by passing its own resolution. HJR14 would, among other things, require that journalists get permission from a committee chairperson before being allowed to stand behind the dais to take photographs or video. Unlike SR1, however, it doesn’t address access to the House floor.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO