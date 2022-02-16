ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

How much rain, snow can we expect in the St. Louis area?

By Angela Hutti, Kevin S. Held
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A cloudy and windy Wednesday will soon give way to rain showers, as temperatures will pop into the low 60s this afternoon and hold there.

Rain become widespread Wednesday evening and overnight, with a few non-severe thunderstorms possible into Thursday morning. Rain will be heavy at times, leading to ponding on roadways and some rise on the smaller streams and creeks due to runoff.

Several counties in the region are under a Moderate Flood Watch through Thursday morning — including St. Louis County, St. Clair County, St. Charles County, Madison County, Jefferson County, and Lincoln County.

MoDOT warns drivers to expect icy roads Thursday

Gusty winds will continue as temperatures start to drop after midnight. We’ll wake up in the low 40s. Temperatures will continue to fall Thursday as the strong winds turn to the north. We’ll be at the freezing point in the metro St. Louis area by mid-afternoon.

Rain and storms to start will give way to a winter mix and then wet snow from northwest to southeast. The heaviest snow and ice accumulations on Thursday will be northwest of the St. Louis area, with accumulations of 4 inches or more possible in Pike County. Meanwhile, northern Montgomery County in Missouri all the way to northern Montgomery County in Illinois could see 1 to 4 inches of snow.

For the metro area and points south, a light wintry mix is possible Thursday afternoon. Accumulations up to an inch are possible along Interstate 44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. Farther south, the wet will dominate over any white stuff.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Let’s watch for more thunderstorms on Thursday, as some could be strong to severe.

The drying out will start Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the teens but eventually pop up to around 40 degrees by the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Flash freezing may make rush hour a mess today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri, and Illinois are expecting some winter weather today. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that you should not focus on the low snowfall totals but the time of day and crashing temperatures. Those conditions will work with the sleet and snow to create a flash freeze situation. This may happen during the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
