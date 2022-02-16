ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Research Opportunity from ISS National Lab Focuses on In-Space Manufacturing of Advanced Materials

By Doug Messier
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., February 14, 2022 (CASIS PR) – The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS), manager of the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, today made public a research announcement soliciting flight projects for in-space production applications. With this solicitation, In-Space Production Applications: Advanced Materials...

The Press

Amprius Technologies, Inc. today announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS).

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES SHIPS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L BATTERIES. FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., the leader in Silicon Anode Li-Ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire™ platform, announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS). Amprius Technologies' high energy density battery cells have enabled groundbreaking capabilities in long endurance, communications, and high-resolution imaging to cutting-edge stratospheric platforms since 2018.
Nature.com

Carbon-coated MoSTe nanocables for efficient sodium-ion storage in non-aqueous dual-ion batteries

Sodium-based dual-ion batteries have received increased attention owing to their appealing cell voltage (i.e., >3"‰V) and cost-effective features. However, the development of high-performance anode materials is one of the key elements for exploiting this electrochemical energy storage system at practical levels. Here, we report a source-template synthetic strategy for fabricating a variety of nanowire-in-nanotube MSxTey@C (M"‰="‰Mo, W, Re) structures with an in situ-grown carbon film coating, termed as nanocables. Among the various materials prepared, the MoS1.5Te0.5@C nanocables are investigated as negative electrode active material in combination with expanded graphite at the positive electrode and NaPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solutions for dual-ion storage in coin cell configuration. As a result, the dual-ion lab-scale cells demonstrate a prolonged cycling lifespan with 97% capacity retention over 1500 cycles and a reversible capacity of about 101 mAh gâˆ’1 at specific capacities (based on the mass of the anode) of 1.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 and 5.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1, respectively.
insideevs.com

US Geological Survey Reveals Significant Battery Mineral Imports

Lithium-ion batteries are key elements of electric vehicles, while key elements of the batteries are specific elements like lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, or graphite. The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office recently highlighted the US' reliance on import of those minerals using U.S. Geological Survey data for the 2016-2019 period.
NBC News

European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record

European scientists on Wednesday announced fresh progress in the drive to make nuclear fusion a practical, safe and clean energy source, saying an experiment at a site in England set a record for the amount of fusion energy produced, more than doubling the previous mark. Researchers said they achieved 59...
scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
Reuters

IBM partners with Canadian province of Quebec in quantum computing push

MONTREAL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) is partnering with the Canadian province of Quebec to boost quantum computing in a collaboration that could help advance areas like battery development, a company official said on Thursday. IBM is deploying the quantum computer known as IBM Quantum System...
Phys.org

A new, sustainable way to make hydrogen for fuel cells and fertilizers

A new sustainable and practical method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan led by Ryuhei Nakamura. Unlike current methods, the new method does not require rare metals that are expensive or in short supply. Instead, hydrogen for fuel cells and agricultural fertilizers can now be produced using cobalt and manganese, two fairly common metals. The study was published in Nature Catalysis.
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
simpleflying.com

Zero-E Tech: The UK's New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Facility

Hydrogen innovation outfit HyPoint today opened its new R&D and production site in the United Kingdom. The company is part of an expansive zero-emission aviation network that is driven to introduce a new era in sustainable aviation, and it looks to further advance opportunities in this sector. Innovative solutions. Last...
ScienceBlog.com

Researchers makes key advance in turning apple waste into packaging material

A new study by Oregon State University scientists outlines a key advance in turning apple waste into an environmentally friendly packaging material that could serve as an alternative to plastic. Recycled newspaper has traditionally been the main ingredient of so-called molded pulp packaging products, which have become increasingly popular because...
Daily Mail

Inside the 'space graveyard'! ISS will plummet to Point Nemo when it retires in 2030 – a remote area 2,000 miles north of Antarctica where nations have been dumping satellites and stations since the 1970s

In less than a decade the ISS will be sent hurtling through the Earth's atmosphere, to plummet into an area of the ocean known as the 'space graveyard'. Known as Point Nemo, it is the most remote place on Earth, miles from any landmass, and the perfect spot for space agencies to bury spacecraft that are no longer useful.
