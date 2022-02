All this talk (yes, we know it's constant) about the 2022 Beijing Games has many asking a common question: How many Winter Olympics have there been?. There have been 25 Winter Games since they debuted in 1924, and if you're wondering why the math seems off, you're not crazy. If we have these Games every four years and they debuted in 1924, shouldn't there be 27? There should.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO