Poland, OH

Poland seeks split; Canfield’s after momentum on Game of the Week

By Vince Pellegrini
 2 days ago

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – To close out the regular season, Canfield versus Poland will be our showcase game on Friday’s WKBN Game of the Week. The battle for 224 pairs Poland – who’s looking for the season split against their rivals – and Canfield, who’s looking to build momentum entering next week’s playoff opener with Ravenna.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV
Canfield (9-11) at Poland (14-7)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings
Dec. 23, 2021 – Canfield, 67-53
Dec. 29, 2020 – Poland, 70-62
Dec. 4, 2020 – Poland, 61-56
Feb. 28, 2020 – Canfield, 50-41 (Sectional Final)
Feb. 21, 2020 – Poland, 73-45

Last Meeting
Two days prior to Christmas, Canfield snapped their three-game losing skid with a 67-53 win over Poland. Senior Jake Grdic scored a team-high 18 points as Dylan Shapiro and Zane Muckleroy added 13 and 12 points respectively.

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense : Canfield, 56.7; Poland, 54.4
Scoring Defense: Poland, 49.5; Canfield, 55.6

Game Notes
-The two rivals have split their last eight meetings, five of those contests were decided by 9-points or less.

-The All-American Conference has won 7 of their nine meetings with the Northeast 8 Conference this year.

-In the Division II Ashtabula District, Canfield opens next Tuesday in the sectional against Ravenna.

-Canfield began the season by winning their first four games which included victories over Marlington (56-51) and Cardinal Mooney (60-56).

Canfield outlasts Poland in Battle of 224

-When the Cardinals’ opponents reach 50-points, Canfield is 5-9.

-Following their home win over Hubbard (63-41) on December 28, Canfield has won just three times in their last eleven outings. The Cardinals’ defeated Howland on February 11, 61-58, on a Ryan Petro buzzer beating 3-pointer.

Canfield boys handle Harding in AAC clash

-In the Boardman District, Poland will open post-season play against Lakeview next Tuesday. The Bulldogs won both of their meetings this season by a combined total of 9 points. Ross Dedo averaged 17.5 points against Lakeview this year.

-The Bulldogs had won five of their previous six games between January 21 and February 8. Poland dropped their matchup with Jefferson, 66-46, last Friday and against Chaney, 57-46, on Tuesday.

-Poland has won 10 of their last thirteen games when scoring 50 points or more.

Colosimo, Poland top Boardman

-Ross Dedo has score 15-points or more in 19 of his 20 games played this year.

Upcoming Schedule
Canfield
Feb. 19 – at Boardman
Feb. 22 – vs. Ravenna (Sectional Semifinal)

Poland
Feb. 22 – vs. Lakeview (Sectional Semifinal)

Team USA fails to win men’s curling medal

The Canadians capitalized on a missed final shot by American — and reigning Olympic champion — John Shuster in the second-to-last end that turned a one-point edge into an insurmountable 8-5 lead.
Ohio State fair returns for Summer 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After a two-year hiatus, the Ohio State Fair will return this summer. The 2020 fair was completely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, it was closed to the public, focusing on agricultural and educational competitions. Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced Friday […]
