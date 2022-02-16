Watch now: Berube, Tarasenko and Thomas on the game versus Ottawa

TORONTO _ If the Blues are going to take down the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, they must do it without Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, and after the workout coach Craig Berube said Tarasenko was injured and would not play against the Leafs.
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Tarleton State Texans (11-15, 6-7 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-20, 2-11 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars host Montre' Gipson and the Tarleton State Texans in WAC play Saturday. The Cougars have gone 4-7 at home. Chicago State is 3-5 when it wins the turnover...
After bagging three goals in the second half to go up 3-0 against the Corpus Christi King Lady Mustangs, the Victoria East Lady Titans were unable to stop a late offensive barrage that brought ended the game at a 3-3 draw Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The two teams traded...
Comments / 0