Oregon city installs 37-foot fork believed to be world's tallest

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An Oregon city is seeking the Guinness World Record for the tallest fork after installing a 37-foot-tall utensil outside a new food cart plaza.

The city of Fairview said the 37-foot fork, installed Tuesday outside the soon-to-open Fairview Food Plaza, is believed to be the tallest in the world, and officials will seek confirmation of the designation from Guinness World Records.

"So, the fork came about because we wanted something on the corner, whether it was a water tower or a windmill or some sort of piece that's going to be on the corner, and then one of the design teams said, let's just put a fork here and we'll come back to it," Mayor Brian Cooper told KATU-TV. "And over the course of a couple months, it just kind of stuck in the brain."

"And you can come up with an entire marketing scheme of 'Take a left at the fork,' 'The Fork in Fairview,'" he said.

The current record holder for the world's tallest fork stands at 35 feet tall in Missouri.

The Fairview Food Plaza, a public-private partnership between the Fairview Urban Renewal Agency, property owner Denise Arndt and Plaza operator Justin Hwang, is expected to open in April.