ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, OR

Oregon city installs 37-foot fork believed to be world's tallest

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDAwi_0eGIPqGW00

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An Oregon city is seeking the Guinness World Record for the tallest fork after installing a 37-foot-tall utensil outside a new food cart plaza.

The city of Fairview said the 37-foot fork, installed Tuesday outside the soon-to-open Fairview Food Plaza, is believed to be the tallest in the world, and officials will seek confirmation of the designation from Guinness World Records.

"So, the fork came about because we wanted something on the corner, whether it was a water tower or a windmill or some sort of piece that's going to be on the corner, and then one of the design teams said, let's just put a fork here and we'll come back to it," Mayor Brian Cooper told KATU-TV. "And over the course of a couple months, it just kind of stuck in the brain."

"And you can come up with an entire marketing scheme of 'Take a left at the fork,' 'The Fork in Fairview,'" he said.

The current record holder for the world's tallest fork stands at 35 feet tall in Missouri.

The Fairview Food Plaza, a public-private partnership between the Fairview Urban Renewal Agency, property owner Denise Arndt and Plaza operator Justin Hwang, is expected to open in April.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon spotted in Texas is the first member of its species to ever be documented in the United States. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post that the bat falcon was photographed at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Baby born in Missouri interstate during snowstorm

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Missouri ended up helping to deliver a baby on the highway during a snowstorm. The Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that Boonville police officer Clinton Barger was driving a couple to Woman's Hospital in Columbia for a delivery Thursday morning and called for an ambulance to meet him at a fire station in Midway.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Fairview, OR
Government
State
Missouri State
UPI News

Display of 3,000 origami pigs breaks Guinness World Record in Spain

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish nonprofit dedicated to promoting the country's pork industry broke a Guinness World Record with a display of 3,000 origami pigs. INTERPORC, which represents all sectors of the pork supply chain in Spain, invited members of the public in 19 cities across the country to create folded paper pigs, with the most origami swine coming from Seville, where 700 people turned up to create the paper art.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#Urban Renewal#Design#Guinness World Records#Katu Tv#The Fairview Food Plaza
UPI News

Greek ferry fire leaves a dozen missing, two trapped aboard

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Greek rescuers were scrambling to save two people trapped aboard a ferry and locate at least a dozen others that were missing hours after it caught fire Friday morning off the coast of the island Corfu. At least four lifeboats carried nearly 300 people who were...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
286K+
Followers
50K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy