ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Adults who ignored traditional gender norms as children earn less money than those who did not: study

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hztv1_0eGIPkDO00
  • Adults who broke with gender roles as children earn less money than their peers who were socialized to follow them, new research has found.
  • More dependent boys had a 6 percent decline in earnings as young adults, while girls characterized as headstrong had a 10 percent decline in earnings.
  • Study participants were older millennials, who were more socialized to follow gender norms than the young adults of Generation Z.

The earning potential of adults may be affected by whether they chose to break with gender stereotypes as children, new research has found, with headstrong girls and sensitive boys earning less as adults compared to their peers.

According to a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, boys who exhibited more dependent behavior as children, like clinging to their parents, had a 6 percent decline in earnings as young adults, while girls characterized as assertive growing up had a 10 percent decline in earnings.

On the flip side, dependent behavior in young girls was actually associated with a small increase in earnings as adults, as was assertiveness in boys, though the study’s authors noted that both were “economically meaningful, but statistically insignificant.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Breaking gender norms appears to have the largest effect on future earnings in blue-collar jobs versus while-collar jobs, according to the study, with assertive women in white-collar work, for example, experiencing less of an earnings loss than headstrong women in blue-collar occupations.

“This might be due to greater workplace prejudice to gender nonconforming behavior in blue-collar occupations than white-collar occupations, and in occupations more frequently held by less educated individuals,” Ofer Malamud, a professor at Northwestern University and one of the study’s authors, told Yahoo Finance this week.

“Whether that is a result of the types of occupations that are represented in these sectors, or the types of people who are employed in these occupations, is an important question for further research,” he said.

Study participants were older millennials born between 1981 and 1990 that were observed as adults aged 24 to 30 from 2006 to 2014. Millennials, according to Malamud, are more likely than the young adults of Generation Z to have been socialized to adhere to traditional gender norms.

“I believe that educational interventions can help address gender prejudice, including that associated with gender nonconforming behaviors,” he said. “More generally, I believe that today’s society is more accepting of gender nonconforming behavior than in previous periods, and I expect this trend to continue as more women continue to enter traditionally male occupations and vice versa.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

My daughters will inherit our $2 million estate, but one child struggles with depression, and only works occasionally. How do we protect her after we’re gone?

Our estate is currently valued in the mid seven-figure range and would consist of three modest homes in two states — worth $2 million — and equities. We have two daughters, three grandchildren, wills and a trust. Upon our demise our daughters will both receive $500,000. When they are in their 30s, our grandchildren will get what’s left.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Tell us: are you a grandparent who helps with childcare?

Many studies have found that there are mental and physical health advantages for grandparents who care for their grandchildren. However, new research, which involved researchers talking to grandparents before and after their caregiving responsibilities began, has appeared to debunk these findings. The new study published by the Journals of Gerontology suggests there is in fact no causal effect between childcare provision and feeling younger.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Children aren't as good at recognizing masked faces as adults, study finds

Children have a more difficult time recognizing faces that are masked than adults, which could harm their ability to "navigate through social interactions with their peers and teachers," according to a newly released study. Erez Freud, a researcher at York University, who published his findings on Monday in the journal...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Stereotypes#Gender Norms#Millennials#Gender Roles#Northwestern University#Yahoo Finance
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Mother’s fears for her ‘butterfly’ children with skin so fragile it can peel off bumping into strangers

A mother of two children with a rare skin disorder has revealed she is terrified their skin will shred if they bump into strangers in public. Stay at home mum, Kida Azny, 36, from Sydney, Australia lives in constant fear for her children who were born without most of their skin and with their flesh exposed raw. Days after the birth of her first daughter with husband Mohd Aidil Aiman, 35, the now ten-year-old was diagnosed with the rare genetic skin condition Epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Children like Nur Siddiqah and younger brother Muhammad Azraqee, 8 have been dubbed ‘butterfly’...
KIDS
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

“Rehab”, Nursing Homes And Dirty Secrets: Know What Aging Parents Face

Imagine that your aging mother had to go to the hospital and is now going to be discharged. The discharge coordinator tells you that your aging parent must get rehab and go to a facility to receive it, as the hospital won't provide that now. She needs physical and occupational therapy, you're told. The discharge person doesn't make any recommendation as to where your aging parent is to go, but she hands you a list of facilities and asks that you decide by two days from now which one you want.
HEALTH SERVICES
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
The Hill

The Hill

480K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy