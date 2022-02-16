ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UofL Theatre Arts’ latest play is set in the future, when talking about race is illegal

By Stephanie Wolf
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sX3n4_0eGIPfnl00 The latest production from the University of Louisville’s African American Theatre Program and Department of Theatre Arts is a look at the year 2269, when the concepts of race and ethnicity have been banned.

“Afromemory,” by Teshonne Powell , runs at the Playhouse Theatre through Sunday .

Professor and chair of the Department of Theatre Arts Nefertiti Burton directed the show. She said the play was “written within the context of Afrofuturism,” in a society that “has erased the notion of race, the notion of difference, of culture and ancestry.”

“Sort of like we are all one, and we are looking to the future, and we are not at all, even allowed to discuss the past… and the protagonist is struggling with something that she doesn’t quite understand, but she knows is sort of a vacuum in her life,” Burton continued.

That’s how the play begins. And as the story unfolds, the protagonist starts to uncover her identity, who she really is.

UofL mounts “Afromemory” as Republican politicians across the country continue to introduce and pass legislation targeting classroom discussions on race.

But, as Burton explained, the playwright wrote the work years before some American conservatives began protesting anti-racist efforts and trainings in schools and the workplace, inaccurately claiming they are a part of an academic framework called critical race theory.

Related Story
Fact Check: 3 Common Claims About Critical Race Theory

Back in 2016, the playwright followed the general election, taking note of the rhetoric from Donald Trump, who was then the GOP presidential candidate.

“And she was seeing some of the language that was being used, the negativity towards different racial and ethnic groups, towards immigrants and so forth,” Burton said. “And I think for her, that stimulated this thought about what the future might look like.”

The future in “Afromemory” highlights, for Burton, the danger in ignoring people’s differences.

“When you eliminate or try to not see race, what you also don’t see is culture, history, family tradition and all of these things,” Burton said.

While scientific research has shown that race is a social construct , that the differences are not based in biology, Burton said it’s still important to talk about the things that make people and populations distinct. She said if the topic is ignored or erased, it can hinder progress and people’s understanding of who they are and of each other.

“It seems almost as if people think that the notion of difference has to be negative, or it’s only okay to be different in certain ways,” Burton said. “And what the play does is it allows us to see the beauty of difference.”

“Afromemory” is at the Playhouse Theatre Feb. 17 – 20. An advance reservation is required due to limited seating. Masks are also required, as is proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Black History Month: Young, Gifted, And Black Exhibition Turns Conversation About Race Into Works Of Art

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — We’re celebrating Black History Month here at CBS3 by introducing you to local unsung heroes. They’re people whose influence is making a difference in the community. Today, that influence starts with turning conversations about race into works of art. “It’s not just about traditional artmaking practices that we’ve learned through the history of art. They’re essentially rewriting art history through their work,” Bernard Lumpkin said. Young, Gifted, and Black is an art exhibition that just debuted at Lehigh University. It’s a celebration of African American artists and the many mediums they use to inspire and ignite emotion in...
VISUAL ART
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
WREG

American Son to play at Theatre Memphis

A play of social importance that will definitely get theater-goers thinking and talking after they’ve seen it. “American Son” tells the story of an an interracial couple and their missing son but, there’s much more to it than that. We were live with its director, Jared Johnson...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
WDTN

Human Race Theatre Company’s New Production

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Human Race Theatre Company has a new production of a compelling yet powerful story. The new Artistic Director, Emily Wells, shares all you can look forward to and how to get tickets!
DAYTON, OH
The Times

Free workshop teaches white people how to talk about race

The Garden Home Community Library will host 'Depolarizing Conversations About Race' on Saturday, Feb. 26, via Zoom. Garden Home Community Library will host a free virtual workshop on Saturday, Feb. 26, called "Depolarizing Conversations About Race." The skills workshop will be led by Braver Angels, a national nonprofit organization that promotes conversation across political divides. Braver Angels created the program — and organizes the same workshop nationwide — and the library signed up to host its own. The intent of the workshop is to improve the culture of conversations about race, according to the library's website, and "provide a constructive...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Latest Findings: Doll Play Prompts Children to Talk About Others’ Thoughts and Emotions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022-- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced that Barbie and a team of neuroscientists at Cardiff University have released the latest findings from a multi-year study exploring the short and long-term developmental impacts of doll play. In the study’s second year, researchers investigated the importance of what kids say while they play and found children use increased language about others’ thoughts and emotions when playing alone with dolls.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Illini

bbno$ talks life, politics, art of making music, future

Rapper, singer and songwriter Alexander Leon Gumuchian, better known as bbno$, said Champaign, Illinois, is “way too f—— cold.” Though Gumuchian said he’s Canadian and is somewhat used to the cold, he also said he wasn’t prepared for the weather Champaign would greet him with for his performance.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Asia Media

Feb. 9: Lunchtime art talk at the Hammer about Ulysses Jenkins

Drop by the Hammer Museum at UCLA on Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m. for Lunchtime Art Talk, a free discussion about video and performance artist Ulysses Jenkins. His work is on exhibition in the show “Ulysses Jenkins: Withour Your Interpretation” at the Hammer from Feb. 6 to May 15. He uses archival footage, photographs, image processing and soundtracks to construct an alternate history that raises questions about race, history and the power of the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#In The Future#Performing#Musical Theater#Uofl Theatre Arts#Republican#American#Gop#Burt
yourislandnews.com

Why do we struggle talking about race?

One of the most frustrating — and hurtful — discoveries from the tenure of the most recent former president is just how racially prejudiced many of the people around us really are. It’s not that they voted for him after he kicked off his campaign with disparaging remarks...
NFL
Winston-Salem Journal

Arts briefs: Theatre, concerts and art exhibits

Spirit Gum Theatre Company returns to the indoor stage for the first time in a while with their production of Chiara Atik’s comedy “Bump” at Mountcastle Forum, Rhodes Arts Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The play features three stories. The Vasquez family part is based on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ithaca.edu

Music and Theatre Arts Team up for MLK Concert

The Ithaca College School of Music and Department of Theatre Arts will join forces on Monday, Feb. 7, for an epic concert to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Free and open to the public, the performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Athletics and Events Center’s Glazer Arena.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NPR

'We Need To Talk About Cosby' is about more than art versus artist

The new Showtime docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby seeks to better understand Bill Cosby, a man full of contradictions and complexities. Director W. Kamau Bell traces Cosby's remarkable career and legacy and how he became one of the biggest stars of the 20th century. He also traces the comedian's downfall – over 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault.
CELEBRITIES
lifeway.com

Why Pastors Must Talk About Race

One Sunday afternoon, I was marinating in my home office, reflecting on the brilliance of our Sunday service. The music was doxological. I was faithful to exegete the text. The gospel was proclaimed. I was feeling good when I heard the notification that I had received an email. I just...
RELIGION
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy