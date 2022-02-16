ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother humpback entangled in hundreds of feet of line freed off coast of Maui

The Hill
 2 days ago
  • The female was swimming with a male and a calf in Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui.
  • A team of responders freed the whale during a six-hour rescue from roughly 550 feet of line and other debris.
  • “Once freed, the mother and her calf went into resting behavior, with the calf tucking under the mother’s chin.”

A female humpback whale was freed on Monday from an entanglement of more than 500 feet of line and debris.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a statement Tuesday the female was swimming with a male and a calf in Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. Neither the male nor the calf were caught in the entanglement.

A team of responders freed the whale during a six-hour rescue from roughly 550 feet of line and other debris, which included “a dozen different types of lines and netting.”

“The animal was in fair-to-good condition, but the tight wrap had resulted in line scars near her mouth line,” the statement read. “The entanglement posed a significant threat to the mother and her calf, and was deemed life-threatening.”

“Once freed, the mother and her calf went into resting behavior, with the calf tucking under the mother’s chin. The successful response increased the survival chances for both the mother and her calf," the statement continued.

The agency warned that it is illegal to approach a humpback whale within 100 yards and asked anyone who sees an entangled or injured marine mammal to contact first responders.

Marine debris carries a variety of detrimental impacts for around 700 species, many of which might become entangled by nets and other discarded plastics.

“These types of debris may wrap around animals, make it difficult for them to swim, and cut into their bodies,” the agency noted.

Marine debris could further affect species through ingestion, potentially leading to stomach blockages and punctures.

