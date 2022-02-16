ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinita, OK

Hip hop artist arrested in Vinita

By Kelsey Kane, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
Chrisean Malone, also known as her stage name, chriseanrock (Craig County Sheriff's Office)

VINITA, Okla. — Chrisean Malone, better known as her stage name, chriseanrock, was arrested Monday in Craig County.

The Craig County Jail log says she was booked at 10:42 a.m. on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and receiving, possessing and concealing a stolen vehicle. She’s being held at the jail in Vinita.

According to the jail log, Malone resides in Los Angeles.

chriseanrock is a hip hop artist with a few singles on Apple Music and Spotify.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Daunte Wright's mother says can't forgive ex-Minneapolis cop

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The mother of Daunte Wright said Friday she will never be able to forgive the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed her son. Addressing the court during Kim Potter’s sentencing hearing for manslaughter, Katie Wright said she would only refer to Potter as “the defendant” because Potter only referred to her 20-year-old son as “the driver” at trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright's family denounced the sentence as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
