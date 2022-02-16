Hip hop artist arrested in Vinita

Chrisean Malone, also known as her stage name, chriseanrock (Craig County Sheriff's Office)

VINITA, Okla. — Chrisean Malone, better known as her stage name, chriseanrock, was arrested Monday in Craig County.

The Craig County Jail log says she was booked at 10:42 a.m. on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and receiving, possessing and concealing a stolen vehicle. She’s being held at the jail in Vinita.

According to the jail log, Malone resides in Los Angeles.

chriseanrock is a hip hop artist with a few singles on Apple Music and Spotify.

©2022 Cox Media Group