AKRON, Ohio — The alarm startled Kar'mell Triplett. "I was so scared," the 21-year-old Akron woman remembered. "I can't even describe it. I was speechless." Looking down at her iPhone, she learned that an AirTag — the Apple company's tiny tracking device — was somehow monitoring her every move as she drove her Chevrolet Malibu in Akron last October. But who, and where. and most importantly, why?

AKRON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO