Multiple State Agencies Sent To Scene Of Rockville Centre Tanker Explosion, Hochul Says

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
The scene of the fire. Photo Credit: NYC Fire Wire

Following a gasoline tanker crash and explosion on Long Island, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed multiple state agencies to the area to help with environmental issues caused by the crash.

The crash and following fire and large fuel spill in Nassau County took place around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, when the driver of the tanker lost control and slammed into a commercial building on the Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre.

The crash of the tanker which was carrying some 13,000 gallons of gasoline, also caused a fuel leak, which traveled into storm sewer tunnels causing a large underground fire as well, officials said.

"At my direction, multiple state agencies, including the Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Transportation, Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services, and New York State Police responded overnight," Hochul said.

The crash resulted in an estimated 9,000 gallons of fuel spilled.

"DEC has deployed Environmental Conservation police officers and spill responders, including a drone pilot, to assess the potential environmental impacts to the Mill River and surrounding area and to pump out, clean, and flush the impacted drainage system," the governor added.

DOT is currently assessing damage to the drainage system, pavement, and a traffic signal.

Sunrise Highway remains closed in both directions between North Centre and North Park avenues.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

