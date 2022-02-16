ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County Man Accused Of DWI With Child Passenger, Crashing Into Parked Vehicles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROtfF_0eGIOde000
Christopher Stoger Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island man was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing an SUV, with a 4-year-old passenger, into multiple parked vehicles.

Christopher Stoger, age 41, of Island Park, was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Stoger was driving a 2019 Chevrolet SUV and struck a parked vehicle on Marina Place in the area of Long Beach Road in Island Park.

He then fled the scene and struck two more parked vehicles on Marina Place at Waterford Road and continued driving before colliding with the curb, police said.

Officers responded and arrested Stoger without incident, NCPD reported.

Police said the child was released into the custody of her mother.

No injuries were reported.

In addition to the Leandra's Law DWI charge, police said Stoger was also charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Two counts of leaving the scene of an incident

His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, NCPD said.

