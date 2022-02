We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is currently getting a 17 percent discount that lets you save almost $121 off your purchase. This means that you can get your new unlocked smartphone for $579, depending on the color option you go for. Inside the Galaxy S21 FE, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage, a 120Hz 6.4-inch display, 6GB RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and more. And remember that Amazon is also letting you get up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance when you trade in your old devices, meaning that you can get your new Galaxy S21 FE for as low as $68.

