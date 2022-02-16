What’s the coolest thing made in Indiana? It’s this!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Chamber of commerce has named who the winner is of the “ Coolest Thing Made in Indiana ” contest.

An online randomizer generated the initial matchups. Entry in the competition was free. To participate, a company didn’t need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered had to be manufactured in the state. Sixty-three other competitors from around the state competed in the bracket-style tournament. Over the last five weeks, the public voted for manufacturers and entrepreneurs – and a wide variety of products they make. The celebration as held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.

Janus Motorcycles of Goshen, Indiana is the first-ever winner of the contest, with Hoosier Bat Co. of Valparaiso, Indiana as a runner-up.

“This contest featured some of the coolest, most incredible things made anywhere,” said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “We are very pleased with the interest level for the first year – both the companies that entered and the thousands of votes cast each round. It’s been a great way to celebrate the state’s rich manufacturing history. We especially congratulate our champion and runner-up; their products epitomize quality craftsmanship and capture the imagination of their customers.”

Janus Motorcycles manufactures small displacement motorcycles in a vintage style. Janus Motorcycles are built to order and sell directly to riders in all 50 states. Runner-up, the Hoosier Bat Co., makes wood baseball bats for youth leagues all the way up to Major League Baseball players. Their specialty bat is a combination of three pieces of wood joined together. The Final Four of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition featured Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions for pet grooming and veterinary clinics from Granger, and bourbon maker Old 55 Distillery from Newtown.

