ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

What’s the coolest thing made in Indiana? It’s this!

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzNTE_0eGINJDn00

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Chamber of commerce has named who the winner is of the “ Coolest Thing Made in Indiana ” contest.

An online randomizer generated the initial matchups. Entry in the competition was free. To participate, a company didn’t need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered had to be manufactured in the state. Sixty-three other competitors from around the state competed in the bracket-style tournament. Over the last five weeks, the public voted for manufacturers and entrepreneurs – and a wide variety of products they make. The celebration as held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.

Two companies compete for “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament

Janus Motorcycles of Goshen, Indiana is the first-ever winner of the contest, with Hoosier Bat Co. of Valparaiso, Indiana as a runner-up.

“This contest featured some of the coolest, most incredible things made anywhere,” said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “We are very pleased with the interest level for the first year – both the companies that entered and the thousands of votes cast each round. It’s been a great way to celebrate the state’s rich manufacturing history. We especially congratulate our champion and runner-up; their products epitomize quality craftsmanship and capture the imagination of their customers.”

Businesses facing roundabout problem straight on

Janus Motorcycles manufactures small displacement motorcycles in a vintage style. Janus Motorcycles are built to order and sell directly to riders in all 50 states. Runner-up, the Hoosier Bat Co., makes wood baseball bats for youth leagues all the way up to Major League Baseball players. Their specialty bat is a combination of three pieces of wood joined together. The Final Four of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition featured Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions for pet grooming and veterinary clinics from Granger, and bourbon maker Old 55 Distillery from Newtown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville business finishes in sweet sixteen of state wide contest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – When the average person thinks about forest fires most people think about the damage those fires create. Anchor Industries in Evansville, IN produce forest fire shelters that shield forest fire and rescue workers if they they are caught in the forest fire which helps save their lives. “Anytime I see a wildfire […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

These are the best Midwest small towns to live in, according to Stacker

(STACKER) — Midwesterners have a reputation for being friendly and straightforward, and despite what some of their coastal brethren might say, the region has plenty of world-class cities, among them Chicago and St. Louis. But the Midwest is also home to a number of idyllic towns and villages that make up for what they lack […]
ECONOMY
WEHT/WTVW

Where people in Illinois are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Newtown, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Granger, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Goshen, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
City
Valparaiso, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana lawmakers endorse easing rules on nursing schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have endorsed loosening of regulations on nursing education programs in hopes of increasing the number of new nurses and helping fill thousands of open jobs. The state Senate voted 48-0 on Thursday in favor of allowing nursing schools to increase enrollment and hire more part-time instructors if they have a […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

ISP, CPD: A man with a risky condition has gone missing

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – On February 16 through 17, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) contacted Illinois State Police (ISP) for help launching an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert, ISP said. ISP says Anthony King Jr., 39, was last observed wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. ISP says King was last seen at the […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janus Motorcycles#Vehicles#The Hoosier Bat Co#Major League Baseball
WEHT/WTVW

IDOH relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced changes in COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs. This announcement reflects declining cases across the state. The department also will begin to reduce its COVID-19 response operations. There is less demand for testing and substantial availability of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment at health provider […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Racing legend to sign his book in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Racing legend Al Unser Jr. will be making a pit stop in Evansville. Little Al will be at the Victory Theatre on Feb.19 for his first book signing of the year. The book signing will take place at Victory Theatre from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Books will be available for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Aces blown out at Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (WEHT) The Aces terrible season got a little worse Wednesday night in De Moines. Drake took control early, led UE by 32 at halftime, and cruised to a 73-51 win. Blake Sisley led UE with 14 points. The Aces are now 6-19 (2-12 MVC). Evansville hosts Valpo Saturday afternoon.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: ATM at a local bank gets tampered with, damaged

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to check on an ATM from a local bank. EPD says that on February 15 a local bank was having an ATM serviced when EPD was called to investigate. EPD says the ATM was pulled out from the kiosk and there was significant damage […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois appeals court decision expected soon on school mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An appellate court could rule as early as Thursday of Gov. JB Pritzker’s statewide mask mandate for schools. Until then, confusion over if the mandate continues as more Illinois schools go mask optional. Pritzker admits there is confusion but he wants to make it clear, his executive order on mandating masks in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Holcomb unveils three phase work policy plan

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced three phases of new state work policies that he says offer employees more workplace flexibility, enhance their experience and well-being, and continue efforts to make compensation more competitive. “We pledged to evaluate the employee experience to make sure that we are taking care of our most valuable resource […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Princeton expected to hire Eric Schnur as football head coach

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) Former Bosse head coach Eric Schnur is expected to be named the new football head coach at Princeton. Sources tell Eyewitness News sports director Randall Parmley the North Gibson school board will make the official announcement next week. Schnur went 9-43 in five seasons at Bosse.
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana lawmakers step back ‘curricula transparency’ bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a contentious bill aimed at increasing transparency of school curricula in response to mounting criticism from teachers and education advocates. State senators also moved forward with a separate bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity. […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy