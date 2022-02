Members of the Houston board of education approved a calendar for the upcoming school year on Tuesday and purchased three school buses through a grant. If all goes as planned, the school year starts Aug. 22. Dr. Justin Copley, incoming superintendent, said the calendar reflects input from Houston teachers and staff. A minimal number of days for professional development was added, there is a full week of spring break (March 13-17) and traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks are included (Nov. 21-25 and Dec. 19-Jan. 1). Depending if weather and COVID-19 cooperate, the last day of classes is May 19, 2023.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO