“I can't live…in hiding and shame”: Linda Evangelista comes forward about cosmetic surgery nightmare

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupermodel Linda Evangelista has broken her silence about a cosmetic surgery nightmare that had her living “in seclusion” for nearly five years. In a People cover story, Evangelista explains, “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know. I can’t live like this anymore, in...

wmagazine.com

Linda Evangelista Poses for Her First Photoshoot Since Opening Up About Her Surgery Injuries

Linda Evangelista at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images. Last year, Linda Evangelista opened up about why she hasn’t joined fellow veteran supers like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington in maintaining a steady modeling career in recent years. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the 56-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram in September. “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two pain, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.” Five months later, Evangelista is again opening up. She appears on the latest cover of People, which features her first interview on the subject and first photoshoot in four years.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Model Linda Evangelista shares new photos of herself after being left 'brutally disfigured' by a cosmetic procedure

Model Linda Evangelista is speaking out and sharing new photos of herself after revealing she was left "brutally disfigured" by a cosmetic procedure gone wrong. Evangelista last year said she underwent Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure to decrease fat cells. But she alleged it "did the opposite of what it promised" and "left me permanently deformed," leading her to become a "recluse." She's now speaking out in her first interview on the subject with People magazine, which also included the first official photos of her since the procedure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Linda Evangelista Opens Up on Her Botched Surgery

World famous supermodel Linda Evangelista is speaking out about the nightmare surgery that has kept her out of the public eye for the past five years. In an exclusive interview with People, the 56-year-old beauty revealed that she had undergone CoolSculpting, a “fat-freezing” procedure meant to act as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction procedures, and was left with a Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) diagnosis. Three months after her treatments concluded, she said, numb, hardened bulges began to appear around her chin, thigh, and bra area. Evangelista said she went to her doctor “bawling” and asked what was wrong. After diagnosing her with PAH, a side effect that affects less than 1 percent of patients, she said her doctor told her “no amount of dieting and no amount of exercise was ever going to fix it.” Evangelista has since evaded the public eye and fears that she’ll never again feel as comfortable in and proud of her body as she did when she was walking runways and covering magazines. “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know,” she told People.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Linda Evangelista's First Photos Since CoolSculpting Make Us Wish She'd Never Felt the Need to Hide

Last September, supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she was left “permanently deformed” after undergoing a CoolSculpting procedure that is designed to decrease fat cells. She is also seeking justice by suing the parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics, $50 million in damages, but she hasn’t stepped out in public — until now. In an interview with People, Evangelista shares intimate photos of what her body looks like after undergoing the seven sessions that took place from August 2015 to February 2016. It’s clear that she feels the emotional trauma due to the changes in her body. “I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

Linda Evangelista Says She Doesn’t Recognize Herself Anymore

In September, supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she was planning to sue the company behind Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, a non-invasive fat-reduction treatment that she says left her “brutally disfigured” as a result of a rare side effect known as paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH). Now, after filing the...
CELEBRITIES
FASHION Magazine |

Linda Evangelista Steps in Front of the Camera Again

The iconic supermodel is on a mission to tell her CoolSculpting story. Linda Evangelista, who says she’s been living in seclusion for the past five years, has opened up further about her life-altering experience with the fat-freezing procedure known as CoolSculpting. “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know,” she says in her exclusive interview with People.
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Linda Evangelista ‘done hiding’ after CoolSculpting disaster ‘brutally disfigured’ her

Linda Evangelista says she’s “done hiding” and shared her first photos since a cosmetic procedure left her “brutally disfigured” nearly five years ago. The Canadian-born supermodel spoke candidly for the first time about the emotional pain she’s had to endure after allegedly undergoing a popular body-contouring treatment that “did the opposite of what it promised.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Fans support Linda Evangelista after she opens up about how a cosmetic procedure damaged her body

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has opened up about how a cosmetic surgery has physically and emotionally damaged her, and her fans are showing their support.This past September, Evangelista, 56, shared an Instagram post about how she got Cryolipolysis, also known as CoolSculpting, a cosmetic procedure that removes body fat through a freezing technique, per Mayo Clinic. However, the results of this procedure were the opposite of what she was expecting. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista)“It increased,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
