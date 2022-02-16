Reynolds Expected to Sign Transgender Athletes Bill
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is likely to sign legislation that would limit participation in girls’ sports in Iowa to students who have female marked on their birth certificate. But she’s withholding a definite answer until the bill reaches her desk. She says separate competitions for girls were “set up for a reason way back when,” and suggested allowing transgender girls to compete would be unfair. Critics of the bill say it discriminates against transgender girls and amounts to state-sanctioned bullying of kids who are at greater risk of depression and suicide. The bill allows girls to sue if they are harmed directly or indirectly by a school that allows transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports.
