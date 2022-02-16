ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Reynolds Expected to Sign Transgender Athletes Bill

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Prb4p_0eGIMDoo00

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is likely to sign legislation that would limit participation in girls’ sports in Iowa to students who have female marked on their birth certificate. But she’s withholding a definite answer until the bill reaches her desk. She says separate competitions for girls were “set up for a reason way back when,” and suggested allowing transgender girls to compete would be unfair. Critics of the bill say it discriminates against transgender girls and amounts to state-sanctioned bullying of kids who are at greater risk of depression and suicide. The bill allows girls to sue if they are harmed directly or indirectly by a school that allows transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports.

Comments / 3

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Top 10 “Most Redneck” Towns in Iowa

What does it take to be the most "redneck city" in the Hawkeye State? According to this video, there are a few big factors to take into consideration. YouTuber, Nick Johnson has made these videos for over 30 states, and Iowa's does not disappoint, as he hits just about every part of the map, including Northwest Iowa.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

A New Gun Law In Iowa Could Become A Reality

Over the last few years, a topic that seems to be gaining attention is whether or not employers can have policies that restrict employees from having guns in their vehicles in company parking lots. A law prohibiting these policies has passed an initial review in the Iowa Senate. “The employee,...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State the Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the past year and a half. These migrations have a pattern, and some states have become more popular than others, based on the recently released United Van Lines’ 45th Annual National Movers Study. The state the most people are moving to is Vermont. (These are […]
VERMONT STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Treasurer Says State May Have Cash for You

(Des Moines, IA) — Inflation is making the dollar not go as far as it used to and that is a good reason for you to be sure you haven’t left any money or property unclaimed. State Treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald, says his office is holding 460 million dollars in assets that belong to others, mostly individuals. But he adds that some of it belong to businesses and to the estates of those no longer living. Last year the state treasurer’s office received 49 million dollars in unclaimed assets. Fitzgerald says their goal is to return every penny, but it comes in so fast they can’t do it. To see if you have unclaimed money or property visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Legal marijuana bill passes Senate committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The full South Dakota Senate will discuss whether recreational use of marijuana by adults over 21 should be legal. Senate Bill 3, called “an act to provide for the use and regulated sale of marijuana,” passed the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee 5-3. The bill contains 48 sections in 30 pages to regulate marijuana in the state and came with support from lawmakers on the Marijuana Interim Study Committee.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Suicide#Depression#Bullying#Racism
beckershospitalreview.com

2 MercyOne Iowa leaders abruptly resign

Two leaders for MercyOne Central Iowa are leaving the Des Moines-based MercyOne system. Karl Keeler, MercyOne Central Iowa president,, and J. Phil Harrop, PhD, MercyOne Central Iowa interim COO, are stepping down "to pursue other opportunities," according to a Feb. 7 statement from the health system emailed to Becker's. "We...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Bill to ban some books in Iowa schools advances

Jill Armstrong, a realtor at Skogman Realty, joins us to talk about some home improvement projects that can make a big impact. Five police officers in Arizona shot in the line of duty. Updated: 1 hours ago. Five police officers in Phoenix, Arizona are hurt after they were shot in...
IOWA STATE
CBS News

Florida Senate committee passes "Don't Say Gay" bill that would bar LGBTQ discussions in schools

The Florida Senate Education Committee passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that would bar school districts from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. The Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly referred to the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its critics, would apply to such topics in primary grade levels, as well as in cases where the discussions are deemed "not age-appropriate."
FLORIDA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Payment schedule for every state

Millions of Americans have received, or are getting ready to receive, their February food stamps. Some can expect extra due to COVID-19. They way you receive them, as well as when, depend on your own state’s rules. While the SNAP program is federally funded, it is run solely by...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The consumer price index rose 7% in December, and while wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521, in fact. As The New York Times recently noted, “Only 17 percent of […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy