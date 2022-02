Of all the shows that never were in 2020, many fans of indie rock missed out on a Fleet Foxes tour the most. Songwriter Robin Pecknold’s project is going back on the road this year with the band’s steady lineup of musicians starting in late June, with a Philly show at The Mann on August 12th. The upcoming tour will celebrate the release of 2020’s Shore, Fleet Foxes’ fourth studio album which is currently nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 64th GRAMMY Awards.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO