Big Rig Rolls

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of traffic, in both directions, were shutdown along Interstate-35E in Denton Thursday morning after two separate semi tractor-trailer crashes.
In one incident, on the northbound side of the highway between Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane, an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned. Rescue crews were able to get the driver out of the cab, but their condition isn’t known at this time.
The northbound lanes of I-35 remain closed, but just before 6:30 a.m. a heavy-duty tow truck arrived at the scene and was able to upright the tractor trailer and pull it out of a ditch. Morning traffic was impacted as lanes of the highway were still closed during rush hour.
A separate semi crash happened on the southbound side of I-35E near the Lillian Miller exit. Lanes of traffic were closed there but no injuries were reported. By about 4:45 a.m. officials reported that one lane was open, but the crash caused a fuel spill and HazMat teams had to be called to clean and clear the scene.
All lanes of the highway were reopened around 9:00 a.m.
