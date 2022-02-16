ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
During Black History Month, Birmingham buses will feature historic residents

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — During Black History Month, the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority will roll out buses to honor local Black Birmingham residents for their activism and achievements.

The 2022 bus design depicts images and quotes from three successful black leaders who have made an impact on Birmingham, including:

  • Charlotte Shaw – BJCTA Executive Director / CEO
  • Janice Wesley Kelsey – Children’s Crusader 1963 / Author
  • Pastor Thomas Wilder – Bethel Baptist Church

Public transportation was once segregated in Alabama but now provides service to the community. MAX celebrates Black History Month with a bus wrap design representative of the strides made by Black people who fought for equal rights.

You can see some of their stories here .

