KINGDOM CITY, Mo. — It's the most-used intersection on the way to Lake of the Ozarks every summer: the exit off I-70 at Kingdom City. Every summer on Friday afternoons, as much of the Midwest follows winding rivulets and tributaries onto the main route to the Lake, that intersection turns into a logjam. And the Missouri Department of Transportation has released their preliminary drawings in a bid to fix it.

KINGDOM CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO