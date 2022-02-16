ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Acting Solicitor General Walter Dellinger III dies at 80

Walter Dellinger III died on Wednesday at 80 years old. | Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP Photo

Former acting solicitor general and constitutional scholar Walter Dellinger III died on Wednesday, according to reports from the Associated Press and Duke University. He was 80 years old.

Dellinger, a longtime faculty member at Duke Law School, was acting solicitor general for the administration of former President Bill Clinton for the Supreme Court's 1996-97 term and also served as an assistant attorney general and head of the office of legal counsel for the Clinton administration. His law career began as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black.

His son, Hampton Dellinger, now sits as assistant attorney general and head of the office of legal policy.

“Mourning the loss this morning of the great @walterdellinger -- wise counsellor, steadfast advocate, teacher and public servant,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain wrote in a post to Twitter . “A great mentor to me and so many others -- and a kind friend.”

Dellinger’s cause of death is not yet known. Earlier this month, he penned an op-ed in The New York Times in support of President Joe Biden’s commitment to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

“This practice of considering prospective justices’ backgrounds and demographic characteristics — engaged in by presidents of both parties over the decades — is not some form of ‘quota’ designed merely to appease political constituencies,” Dellinger wrote in the piece . “Rather, it stems from bedrock principles of democratic governance.”

When asked in a conversation with POLITICO on his birthday in 2020 what American issue doesn’t get enough attention, Dellinger said mass incarceration.

“It is the human rights issue of our time,” he said.

Dellinger was an avid bike rider , who even cycled to the Supreme Court. In the same conversation with POLITICO, Dellinger would remember an anecdote from his non-legal life.

“I once sang ‘Shout’ on stage with The Isley Brothers,” Dellinger said. “Until the police came.”

