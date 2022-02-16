Fire Ravaged Mansion Sadly Abandoned Somewhere in New York State! Want to Explore?

Speeding - 3,143 tickets. New York State Police Officer Kills Driver Near I-190 In Downtown Buffalo. A New York Police Trooper killed a person who was allegedly driving erratically in Buffalo. The incident began on I-90 around 10:30 am on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Troopers were trying to stop a person driving erratically. As police pursued, the driver exited onto I-190. The driver then exited into the City of Buffalo. Troopers found the driver, who had pulled over, talking to other people on East Eagle Street near Washington Street. Troopers approached the vehicle and gave the driver verbal commands. At some point, a trooper fired his weapon at the driver. It's not made clear by the New York State Police as to why the officer felt the need to shoot. The driver died at the scene. The trooper sustained minor injuries. The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the fatal shooting.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO