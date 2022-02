The 22 crew members of the car carrier Felicity Ace have been rescued after the ship caught fire Wednesday near the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean. The 17-year-old ship, owned by Mitsui OSK Lines and sailing under the Panama flag, was en route to the Port of Davisville in Rhode Island. It had departed from Emden, Germany, on Feb. 10. It was about 90 nautical miles southwest of the island of Faial in the Azores.

