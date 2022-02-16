ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

“The Tindler Swindler” Goes Into The Mind Of A Manipulator

By Audrey Ruppert
severnaparkvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Tinder Swindler” is Netflix’s newest hot documentary, and for good reason. It shows the audience how, step by step, perfectly rational and reasonable women were able to be conned into forking over hundreds of thousands of dollars to a man they met on Tinder. Many of us likely believe we...

www.severnaparkvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tinder Swindler vs Inventing Anna: Why do we treat victims of romance scams so poorly?

“Who the f*** takes out $100,000 in loans for a man you’ve spent all of three days with? You deserved it.”“The Tinder Swindler just shows how stupid women get when they fall in love.”“Where can I find these stupid women from The Tinder Swindler that will dash me something sweet?”It was comments like these that flooded Twitter following the release of The Tinder Swindler last week. The Netflix documentary, which dropped on 2 February, follows a group of women who were swept up in a romance scam so intricate, so extreme, that it left some of them hundreds of thousands...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The women ruined by the Tinder Swindler: ‘Their lives will never be the same again’

In March last year, the director Felicity Morris woke up to about 25 WhatsApp messages from convicted conman Shimon Hayut. At the time, Morris was working on her directorial debut – a documentary about Hayut (aka, Simon Leviev) and some of the women he conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, via an elaborate romance scam.
MOVIES
Grazia

Don't Blame The Women In The Tinder Swindler

By now, hundreds of thousands of people will know the story of Simon Leviev - also known as the Tinder Swindler. Due to wild WTF moments and buzz on social media, since it dropped last week, the documentary has become the most watched show in the UK on Netflix. Throughout the feature film, we discover that Leviev isn't actually the son of a billionaire diamond mogul - rather a convicted conman, born Shimon Hayut, who is conning women left, right and centre.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

‘The Tinder Swindler’ Is Banned From Swiping

Out of all the Tinder nightmares, this is one of the scammiest. Netflix’s documentary The Tinder Swindler — which premiered on February 2 — shows how Simon Leviev (born Shimon Hayut) allegedly convinced several European women that he was the perfect bachelor before taking them for an estimated $10 million total. Thankfully, the eponymous Tinder Swindler is finally banned from the dating app where he lured multiple women to their financial demise. “We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019,” a Tinder spokesperson told NBC News. “In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.” Leviev is also barred from other major dating apps like Match.com, Plenty of Fish, and OkCupid.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Meehan
Person
Paolo Macchiarini
Refinery29

We Need To Stop Blaming The Victims Of The Tinder Swindler

Netflix has established itself as a haven of thought-provoking and controversial documentaries, and recently set the Twittersphere ablaze with its latest offering. From the makers of smash-hit series Don’t F**ck With Cats and The Imposter, The Tinder Swindler tells the stranger-than-fiction tale of Shimon Hayut (alias Simon Leviev), an Israeli con man who posed as the son of a diamond merchant to lure unsuspecting Tinder matches on dates. Dangling the billionaire lifestyle in front of his prospective victims during their initial meetings – private jets, dinners at luxury restaurants, designer gear – then love bombing them into a relationship, Leviev would then initiate the second part of his scam: he’d explain that he was in danger, send videos of his 'bodyguard' bleeding and tell his Tinder girlfriend that he needed to use a credit card in someone else’s name so he couldn’t be tracked. He’d then vanish, using his newly acquired money to seduce his next target and leave his former girlfriend penniless. When Leviev was finally caught and convicted in 2019, he was sentenced to just 15 months in prison – and released after five months due to good behaviour.
TV & VIDEOS
Jennifer March, MS

Narcissism and Manipulation: How Does It Work?

Exploring the types of manipulation and why a narcissist may manipulate you. The word narcissist is almost synonymous with the word ‘manipulation.’ There are many misinterpretations of narcissism, so it’s essential to know the signs of narcissists and their overused tactics.
12tomatoes.com

Psychologist Shares “Red Flag” That A Relationship Is Doomed

Love is something that we all want and we want to feel as if we are on the verge of a lifelong connection when we first start a new relationship. These are natural impulses but they can cause us to make decisions that we will later regret. In many instances, we make the mistake of ignoring glaring red flags because we enjoy the other person’s company so much.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindler#Manipulator#Hbo#Nxivm
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
WVNews

Narcissists and sociopaths in our lives

So, you think no one in your extended circle is a narcissist or a sociopath?. Or, have you informally diagnosed a number of those who have “done you wrong” into these categories?. The accurate answer probably lies somewhere in the middle. When I picked up a copy of...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Buy $60K Car for Stepdaughter

What qualifies as an extreme birthday gift for a teenager?. Blended families are not an uncommon household setup in the United States. The US Bureau of Census reports that 1,200 new blended households are formed every day, and 16% of all families are considered blended families of children, stepchildren and the like.
Indy100

Tinder Swindler: 8 tips for avoiding romance fraud

With The Tinder Swindler on Netflix highlighting how sophisticated some scams can be, it’s important to know what the red flags are when it comes to potential romance fraud. New figures from Action Fraud estimate that almost £92 million has been lost through dating scams between November 2020 and October 2021.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Can an Illegitimate Child Claim Inheritance?

An illegitimate child, one whose parents were not legally married, usually has the same claims as any other child under statutory inheritance. Nowadays legitimacy rarely affects an individual’s inheritance rights. Instead, most states determine these issues by parentage. You have … Continue reading → The post Can an Illegitimate Child Claim Inheritance? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

5 Signs that Someone Is Trying to Fake You Out

"Surface acting" involves masking one's true feelings and putting on a false front. Five signs indicate that someone may be faking their emotions. For example, they may stand to gain something by expressing a specific emotion. Research on surface acting in the workplace suggests that there are costs and benefits...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy