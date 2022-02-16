ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chronologically Speaking

By Ben Schwalb
severnaparkvoice.com
 2 days ago

A lot of my readers (as if there are more than two of them) want to know how old I am. I’m 59, which might sound a bit old, but it’s really not when you consider that it’s only 15 Celsius. Like all aging people, I’ve...

www.severnaparkvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
UTD Mercury

Poet speaks to UTD

In an honest, vulnerable and captivating virtual performance, Sabrina Benaim, one of the most viewed spoken word poets of all time, shared her poetry and heart with the UTD community at a virtual poetry slam hosted by SUAAB. On Feb. 3, 34-year-old Benaim from Toronto shared poems about love, depression...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
M. Brown

How do we forgive after an affair?

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes I wonder where he is. I wonder if he ever thinks of me. I wonder how he’s aged after a decade.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddha
Person
Bruce Willis
HuffingtonPost

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Olympics#Jogging#Pole Vault
Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Got a Romantic Gift from Her Boyfriend, Christian

Gia Giudice's relationship with Christian Carmichael has been filled with so many romantic moments. In 2020, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter and her boyfriend enjoyed beach days and gorgeous sunsets during their trip to California. The following year, they experienced special activities like a sunset cruise and the prettiest beach picnic, which Gia called the "perfect date night." The couple kicked off 2022 by celebrating their second anniversary at an incredible dinner with an epic view, and just weeks later, Gia showed off a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from Christian.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
ntdaily.com

Letting negative people back into your life is a betrayal to you

It’s an implied fact that the people closest to us are the ones we trust the most. We laugh with them, talk with them often and trust them in times of vulnerability. So when the people we open up to hurt us, it feels OK to let them back in, with a mutual understanding that it was a mistake.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy