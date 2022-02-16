ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Adds Four Original Cast Members to Sequel

By Jon Mendelsohn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Christmas Story Christmas, HBO Max's follow-up to holiday classic A Christmas Story, has added four new familiar faces to the cast. Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb are all set to return as their characters Randy, Scut Farkus, Flick, and Schwartz from the...

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.
HBO Max Just Added a Classic Tom Selleck Movie

Tom Selleck and his mustache have arrived on HBO Max. Quigley Down Under, one of the Blue Bloods actor's major Westerns is now available on the streaming platform. The hit movie, which celebrates its 32nd anniversary later this year, stars Selleck as the title character. Selleck also stars in In & Out, which is available on HBO Max as well.
'Elvis' Teaser Reveals Full Trailer Coming Thursday from Director Baz Luhrmann

Fans can look forward to Elvis, a biopic on legendary musician Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby), becoming one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the summer. The director has released a glimpse of the film via Twitter ahead of the full trailer, which will arrive on Thursday. Luhrmann makes the most of 15 seconds, getting across his filmmaking style in addition to seemingly confirming the biopic's commitment to telling the star's full story, which tragically did "end in a flash."
New Star Trek Movie with the J.J. Abrams Cast In the Works

A new Star Trek movie starring the original J.J. Abrams trilogy cast is in the works, Deadline reports. Paramount has reportedly begun talks with Chris Pine to return as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming is scheduled to start in late 2022 under the direction of Matt Shakman, director of Disney Plus' WandaVision, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Abrams will return as producer.
Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
'9-1-1: Lone Star': Why Introducing Judd's New Child Was A Mistake

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 kicked off with a brutal ice storm hitting Austin, leaving many of our first responders fighting for their lives for the majority of the four-episode event. However, at the conclusion of the event, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack) finally delivered their beautiful daughter Charlie — named after Tommy’s (Gina Torres) late husband — into the world.
Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
A Madea Homecoming (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Tyler Perry

Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. Startattle.com – A Madea Homecoming 2022. Starring : Tyler Perry. Genre : Comedy. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Tyler...
MOVIES
Lord give me the vibes of Al Pacino dancing alone on a Beverly Hills sidewalk

Everything is collapsing. The senators are insider trading. The algorithm is relentlessly selling the most tepid, flavorless version of your life back to you. The last remaining industries are meal delivery apps, “cloud software,” and threadbare money laundering schemes. Your account has been deducted a fee and you’re just now hearing about it for the first time. We fluctuate between rage and limp nihilism and back again, and while this column won’t fix that, it will provide you with a small good thing to appreciate, a recognition of something weird and valuable and beautiful, despite it all.
Bob Saget's Mystery Death: Cops Believe Actor Hit Headboard, Causing Massive Skull Fracture

Authorities are doubling down on Bob Saget's cause of death as mystery continues to surround the comedian's unexpected passing. Law enforcement in Orlando, Florida, who found Saget dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room on February 9, is standing firm that the Full House actor hit his head on something connected to the bed — presumably the headboard — and quickly lost consciousness.
Ivan Reitman, 'Dave' and 'Ghostbusters' Director, Dead at 75

Ivan Reitman, who was best known for directing such classics like Ghostbusters and Dave, has sadly passed away at the age of 75. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday night in his home in Montecito, California, and in a joint statement his children Jason, Catherine, and Caroline Reitman told The Associated Press:
'Firestarter' Trailer Reveals a Fiery New Stephen King Adaptation Starring Zac Efron

Has any author had more of their works adapted for the big screen, bar William Shakespeare, than Stephen King? (That's a rhetorical question, but we're pretty sure the answer is "no.") Well, Peacock has just announced another for the roster — this one starring erstwhile Disney star Zac Efron as a father whose daughter boasts spooky pyrotechnical abilities. The streamer has just released a trailer to the fiery flick, Firestarter, the second adaptation of King's story after 1984's version of the same name, featuring Drew Barrymore.
