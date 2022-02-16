Central City Opera Announces New President & CEO

After conducting a nationwide search, the Katy Area Economic Development Council is pleased to announce Chuck Martinez as its new President/CEO. Martinez brings a wealth of experience across all aspects of community economic development and industry engagement, including a network of regional, state, federal and international groups to be an immediate asset to the organization. He joins the Katy Area EDC after serving as Executive Vice President of Business Development at the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. Over his 15-years with Brazos Valley EDC, he implemented catalyst initiatives that strengthened location competitiveness as well as attracted and supported startups, commercial real estate investors, and domestic/international companies considering Brazos County. Martinez’s drive to secure uncontested and transformational economic opportunities balanced with a customer-centric approach have been sharpened across boom town environments, his work accomplishments advancing the Texas marketplaces of Bryan/College Station, Bexar County, San Antonio, Laredo, Beaumont and Galveston, as well as in Virginia, Alexandria and Prince William County.

