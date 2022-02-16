ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City Opera Announces New President & CEO

By David Salazar
 2 days ago

Central City Opera has announced that Pamela A. Pantos will be its next President and Chief Executive Officer. She will begin her tenure on Feb. 28, 2022. In her new role,...

MyChesCo

DonorPerfect Announces New President as Co-Founder Retires

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — SofterWare, Inc., parent company of DonorPerfect – fundraising software to nonprofits worldwide – has announced the promotion of Lauren Sheehan to President. In announcing the promotion, CEO Doug Schoenberg and retiring president, Dr. Nathan Relles, expressed their unbridled confidence in Lauren, as she...
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
thekatynews.com

Katy Area EDC selects new President/CEO

After conducting a nationwide search, the Katy Area Economic Development Council is pleased to announce Chuck Martinez as its new President/CEO. Martinez brings a wealth of experience across all aspects of community economic development and industry engagement, including a network of regional, state, federal and international groups to be an immediate asset to the organization. He joins the Katy Area EDC after serving as Executive Vice President of Business Development at the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. Over his 15-years with Brazos Valley EDC, he implemented catalyst initiatives that strengthened location competitiveness as well as attracted and supported startups, commercial real estate investors, and domestic/international companies considering Brazos County. Martinez’s drive to secure uncontested and transformational economic opportunities balanced with a customer-centric approach have been sharpened across boom town environments, his work accomplishments advancing the Texas marketplaces of Bryan/College Station, Bexar County, San Antonio, Laredo, Beaumont and Galveston, as well as in Virginia, Alexandria and Prince William County.
KATY, TX
stjohnsource.com

VIEDA Applauds New President/ CEO of Largest Economic Development Association

The Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (VIEDA) applauds the appointment of Nathan Ohle, an internationally recognized expert in economic development and a leader of public, private and nonprofit organizations, as the new president and CEO of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Ohle began in his new role on Feb. 7.
webbikeworld.com

Yamaha: Craig Hewitt Installed as New Financial Services President/CEO

A hearty congratulations to Yamaha Motor U.S.A.(YMCUS), who has secured Craig Hewitt as their brand new president and chief executive officer of Financial Services!. The report from PowerSportsBusiness states that Hewitt holds an impressive portfolio, with his business platform stating over 25 years’ experience “leading high performing operations through data-driven strategy and organizational execution” – the most recent being his time served as CEO of now-defunct Carfinance.com, a direct-to-consumer refinance platform.
BUSINESS
Fox17

Broadway Grand Rapids appoints new president & CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids (BGR) has announced a new president and CEO following Mike Lloyd’s retirement. Meghan Distel was promoted to fill the role after acting as the company’s director of marketing and public relations, the performing arts theater tells us. We’re told Distel’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
capecod.com

Cape Cod 5 Announces New CEO as Savarese Plans Retirement

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 has announced a number of role changes in the company, including the promotion of Co-President Matthew S. Burke to Chief Executive Officer. The change was announced by CEO Dorothy A. Savarese, who added that she would transition to Board of Directors Executive Chair, then retire from the Bank in spring of 2023.
BARNSTABLE, MA
winthroptranscript.com

Wilmot Appointed EBNHC’s New President and CEO

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center’s Board of Directors voted this week to appoint Greg Wilmot as the Health Center’s new President and CEO. The board announced Tuesday that Wilmot, who has been serving as interim President and CEO since the departure of Manny Lopes in late October, will begin serving immediately.
BOSTON, MA
beautypackaging.com

Anomatic Ushers in New Leadership as President & CEO Retires

Anomatic has announced Scott L. Rusch, president and CEO, will retire after 46 years at the company. Damien Dossin has taken the reigns of President of Anomatic, as of February 1, 2022, and will become CEO April 1. Rusch will retire on March 31st. Scott Rusch began his career at...
discoverestevan.com

Southeast College names new interim CEO & President

The Southeast College is naming a new interim CEO & President, following the departure of the previous CEO. Stephen Eger from Kn/a HR Consulting will be replacing Patrick Stoddart the former CEO & President who had joined the college back in 2019. The college thanked and acknowledged Stoddart for his...
COLLEGES
Santa Barbara Independent

VNA Health Board of Directors Announces CEO Retirement and New Successor

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA, February 7, 2022 – VNA Health, California’s third oldest Visiting Nurse Association, and Santa Barbara’s largest nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home healthcare, today announced that Lynda Tanner, RN, MSN will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Kieran Shah, CHPCA will succeed her as President and CEO effective February 14, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ExecutiveBiz

Executive Mosaic Announces 4th Consecutive Wash100 Award for Tina Dolph, Siemens Government Technologies President & CEO

Executive Mosaic has presented Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, her fourth consecutive Wash100 Award in recognition of her leadership in smart infrastructure and energy management. Dolph’s inclusion in Executive Mosaic’s 2022 class of the most significant contributors in the government contracting sector builds on her win in 2021 that underscored her efforts to drive SGT’s growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

The Algorand Foundation Announces Staci Warden as New CEO

The Algorand Foundation announced the appointment of Staci Warden as its Chief Executive Officer. Warden, who has served on the Algorand Foundation’s Board since September 2021, steps into the additional role of CEO effective today. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with TJ Leonard, CEO at Storyblocks. Warden has led...
CHARITIES
foodmanufacturing.com

National Restaurant Association Names New President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Restaurant Association announced Feb. 16 the appointment of Michelle Korsmo as the Association’s President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, effective May 1, 2022. In this role, Korsmo will be responsible for guiding the Association’s strategic path toward its vision for a thriving restaurant and foodservice community.
FOOD & DRINKS
QSR Web

Wienerschnitzel promotes president to CEO

Wienerschnitzel has promoted J.R. Galardi to the role of CEO, according to a press release. The title of CEO has been added to his current position as company president which he has held since 2017. In his expanded role, Galardi will oversee all Galardi Group Inc. concepts including Wienerschnitzel, Tastee Freez and Hamburger Stand. Having grown up with the brand, Galardi brings two decades of unique insight and experience to his elevated leadership role. His first job was with Wienerschnitzel as a janitor and over the years has touched nearly every facet of the business, from the fry station and drive-thru window to marketing, operations, community relations and business development.
BUSINESS
PWLiving

NOVEC President and CEO to Retire

The Board of Directors of Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) announced today that Stan C. Feuerberg will retire as president and CEO, effective April 1, 2022. Additionally, the Board named David E. Schleicher as chief operating officer, effective Feb. 1, 2022. Schleicher will become NOVEC’s president and CEO upon Feuerberg’s retirement.
BUSINESS
KTVZ

Partners in Care hospice President/CEO Eric Alexander announces retirement

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After 16 years in the position, Eric Alexander, the president and chief executive officer of Partners In Care, will retire effective March 31. “I have been honored to work with a great team in nurturing this special enterprise. I owe much to those who came before me and it is now time to give another leader the privilege of serving the people of our 10,000 square mile region,” said Alexander in announcing his retirement.
BEND, OR
New Haven Register

University of New Haven President Kaplan to assume new CEO role; interim president announced

WEST HAVEN — After 18 years at the helm of the University of New Haven, President Steven Kaplan will assume a new role as the university’s first chancellor and CEO. The move is part of a two-year transition plan as Kaplan, the sixth president, is seeking to scale back his daily management duties. Athletic Director Sheahon Zenger will assume the role as interim president during this two-year period.
WEST HAVEN, CT

