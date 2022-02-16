Telling the Stories of Today Through Murals with Sydney G. James

It’s taken a few years to collect the story about the mural on our back wall, like all of the history we have for The Taffy Shop. History trickles in bit by bit, a piece here and there, from past employees, customers and business neighbors. We had the pleasure of visiting with the descendants of artist Edna Luick Nottingham, who painted this mural in the 1930s. The story they told was different than the one shared at our counter for many years. That ‘old’ story said that Mr Slack purchased the mural, painted on a fence, from an artist in the Midwest because he thought it would look nice in his store. Since then, it has been lovingly cared for and protected. The size is approximately 5′ high x 19′ wide and is made up of many wood slats, which originally made up a fence. Old-school artists tell us that anything inexpensive was fair game as a medium to paint on, including fences, which offered an unlimited size for an ambitious painter.

