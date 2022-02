Thursday has arrived once again, which means that it's time for a free game from the Epic Games Store! This time around, users can snag Windbound, a survival game with a focus on sailing. The game normally retails for $19.99, but it's free to all users through February 17th at 11 a.m. For those unfamiliar with how these free games work, they must only be claimed by that date; once the user has done just that, Windbound will be a permanent part of their library on the Epic Games Store. Basically, it can be played at your leisure!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO