Images of Oski’s Nike SB Dunk High ‘Great White Shark’ Collab Have Surfaced

Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg-Hallberg and Nike Skateboarding’s next sneaker collab is hitting shelves soon.

After getting a preview of the forthcoming project on social media in November 2021, the Swedish skateboarder has confirmed on Instagram that his latest Nike SB Dunk High “Great White Shark” collab will arrive next month.

In addition, product images of the collab have also emerged that give fans a detailed look at the shoe ahead of the launch. The upper features a premium white tumbled leather upper that’s offset by vibrant red accents on the shoelaces and co-branded tongue tag. The collab’s standout element is the shark overlay panels on both the lateral and medial sides, which replaces the traditional Swoosh branding. Additional details include an all-over shark graphic that’s printed on the footbed, along with red stitching on the white midsole and outsole.

According to Oski’s Instagram caption, his collaborative Nike SB Dunk High “Great White Shark” collab will be released at select skate shops globally on March 12. The image from Oski also reveals that the sneaker will be accompanied by matching apparel including sweatshirts and hoodies.