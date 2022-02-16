ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Emphasizes Comfort in Socks With ‘Ugly’ Sandals After Pilates Workout

By Ashley Rushford
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BbXWP_0eGIFFPD00

Hailey Bieber is the ultimate cozy girl. The fashion influencer looked cool and comfortable as she was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday. For the outing, Bieber wore a light gray oversized sweatshirt with dark gray Alo leggings. She accessorized with small gold earrings and black square frames.

She pulled her hair back into a high ponytail and opted for a fresh face with no makeup. On her feet was a pair of black furry slides by Balenciaga. The brand’s Mallorca sandals featured a recycled faux-fur upper on a rubber sole and dual straps across the foot as well as buckles on each strap. This style could be considered “ugly” to some observers, however a new appreciation for comfortable shoes amid the pandemic has come with an increased desire for ease of wear, and it appears the silhouette is here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while boldface names including Britney Spears, Sofia Richie and Kendall Jenner can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

To really keep things casual, the model complemented her footwear with white tube socks. Slides like these have been a favorite for many celebs for their comfort and texture . It’s a casual way to add an interesting touch to any plain old look.

As of lately, slippers have been a go-to for Bieber. The media personality recently tied her look together with a pair of chunky Yellow Butter Gia Borghini Scuba Slides. The slip-on slide includes an open-toe with a grip-tape strap and a rubber sole.

When it comes to fashion, Bieber is known for having exceptional street style . Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. When she’s not in slides, you will likely catch her in Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance or Reebok sneakers . For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards silhouettes from brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Off-White, Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Click through the gallery to see Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.

Slip into some comfy slides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GKMT_0eGIFFPD00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Tory Burch Jeweled Logo Slides, $209 (was $298).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeGG4_0eGIFFPD00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Laton Slides, $100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtX68_0eGIFFPD00
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Minnetonka London Slides, $38 (was $50).

