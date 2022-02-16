Brooklyn advocates raise concern on impact of Gowanus Canal construction

A group in Brooklyn is raising concerns about the impact that future construction surrounding the Gowanus Canal could have on the area.

The Carroll Street Bridge has been closed since the end of 2020. The toxic waste could be removed from the Gowanus Canal, but since then some residents say the cleanup work has caused even more of a problem.

Miranda Sielaff and Marlene Donnelly of the advocacy group Voice of Gowanus say the work being done to the canal has caused damage, such as cracks, to the roadway of the bridge. Permits for more than 20 developments have been filed to build future high-rises around the canal. They're concerned about the potential for more damage to be done.

The two say they're hoping to sound the alarm now about how future construction could potentially impact this area.

Sielaff and Donnelly say while they haven't yet reached out to any developers, they are hoping to speak with elected officials regarding their concerns in hopes of preventing any further damage being done from construction.

The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the cleanup currently being done on the canal. They say these repairs could cause the bridge to stay closed for another six months to a year.