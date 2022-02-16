ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn advocates raise concern on impact of Gowanus Canal construction

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXbPw_0eGIF6Xv00

A group in Brooklyn is raising concerns about the impact that future construction surrounding the Gowanus Canal could have on the area.

The Carroll Street Bridge has been closed since the end of 2020. The toxic waste could be removed from the Gowanus Canal, but since then some residents say the cleanup work has caused even more of a problem.

Miranda Sielaff and Marlene Donnelly of the advocacy group Voice of Gowanus say the work being done to the canal has caused damage, such as cracks, to the roadway of the bridge. Permits for more than 20 developments have been filed to build future high-rises around the canal. They're concerned about the potential for more damage to be done.

The two say they're hoping to sound the alarm now about how future construction could potentially impact this area.

Sielaff and Donnelly say while they haven't yet reached out to any developers, they are hoping to speak with elected officials regarding their concerns in hopes of preventing any further damage being done from construction.

The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the cleanup currently being done on the canal. They say these repairs could cause the bridge to stay closed for another six months to a year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Alert Center: Mayor Adams unveils plan to enhance subway safety

Following the uptick in violence on the subway, Mayor Eric Adams was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday to address ways to increase subway safety. The first thing riders can expect to notice is an increased police presence at Metropolitan Transit Authority stations. Community organizations will be working with the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
News 12

Immigrant advocates rally for health coverage for all

Immigrant advocates rallied on Friday to call for health coverage for all. The rally happened Friday morning at Van Der Donk Park in Yonkers. It was one of several across the state. Advocates want state legislators to pass the "Coverage for All" bill. It would create and fund a basic...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gowanus Canal#Toxic Waste#Uban Construction#Voice Of Gowanus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
News 12

News 12

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy