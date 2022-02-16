ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Former College Football Standout Who Lived In Westchester Dies At Age 45

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ysRI_0eGIF0FZ00
James “Dylan” Karczewski Photo Credit: Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home

A Westchester County resident and former college football standout has died at the age of 45.

James “Dylan” Karczewski, of Larchmont, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to his obituary.

Karczewski grew up in Michigan, where he gained recognition for his skills as a running back.

He went on to be a four-year letterman in the football program at Dartmouth College.

He is survived by his wife, Meaghan, and his two children, Cavan and Win, and his parents, James and Katie.

His wake was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck.

A memorial mass is set to take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at St. Augustine’s Church in Larchmont.

His obituary said memorial donations can be made here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Larchmont, NY
State
Michigan State
Westchester County, NY
Sports
Westchester County, NY
Obituaries
City
Mamaroneck, NY
Daily Voice

Hackensack YMCA Leaving After 90 Years

The Hackensack YMCA will be leaving its Main Street property after 90 years. Financial decline in the last 10 years prompted the Greater Bergen County YMCA to sell the property, it said in a statement released last week. A new location will open in New Milford on April 1. Meanwhile,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
James
Daily Voice

COVID-19: NY Nurse, Marine Corps Reservist, Indicted For Vaccination Card Fraud Scheme

A Long Island nurse and member of the US Marine Corps have been indicted for their roles in an alleged COVID-19 vaccination card fraud scheme, federal authorities announced. An indictment was unsealed on Thursday, Feb. 17 charging Queens resident Jia Liu, age 26, a member of the US Marine Corps Reserve, and Nassau County resident Steven Rodriguez, age 27, of Long Beach, a nurse at a clinic in Hempstead, for their roles in the scheme.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#College Football#Obituary#American Football#Win#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Morrisville Teen

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help in locating a teenager who was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 17. Brandon Lee Ortiz, 17, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at his Morrisville home, Falls Township police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Falls Township Police...
MORRISVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Babysitter Falls Through Floor Of Ridgewood Home, Child OK

A babysitter was hospitalized after partially falling through the floor of a single-family Ridgewood home under renovation. The young boy wasn't hospitalized at the father's wishes after members of the Ridgewood Ambulance Corps checked him out following the incident on Prospect Street early Friday afternoon, Feb. 18. The adult sitter's...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
219K+
Followers
36K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy