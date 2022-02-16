ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives continue search for killer in 2018 Fort Myers cold case

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators are asking for information on an unsolved Fort Myers murder from four years ago.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Brian Cannady, 40, was shot at a Central Avenue apartment complex.

Cannady, for seven years, worked at St. Columbkille Catholic Church’s Thrift Store where he was loved by all. He strived to help his community.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Myers boxer set to put perfect record on the line In 2019, we did a story with Brian Cannady’s son, Brian Cannady Jr.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about his murder to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

NBC2 Fort Myers

