The Best Buffalo Parade That Never Was

Prior to the Colts taking on the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, Tony Dungy thought he might retire if Indianapolis won. In the aftermath of the team's 29-17 win, he was sure of it. "I have a picture in my study behind me of myself on the Friday before our Super Bowl when I'm sitting on the goalpost at the practice field. I'm thinking, ‘Is this going to be my last game? If we win, this would be a great time to go out,'" he told Andrew Brandt on the latest episode of Business of Sports. "We win the game, and I'm talking to my wife that night. We're just talking. ‘Wouldn't this be a great way to go out, as a Super Bowl winner?’ You convince yourself, ‘Yes it would.’ My plan flying back to Indianapolis was, ‘This is it. We're gonna have the parade and then I'm going to announce my retirement. I'm going to be one of the few that goes out on top.’"

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO