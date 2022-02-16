ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Buffalo Parade That Never Was

By Kadie Daye
 1 day ago
This parade is, arguably, the best Buffalo parade that never was (but we all think should have been). If you received an invitation to the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl LVII Parade on Facebook on Tuesday, you are not the only one who was confused by it. The Super Bowl...

Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 2/16: Bills have second-best odds to win Super Bowl

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it’s never too early to take a look at the odds to win next year’s Super Bowl. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by discussing how the Buffalo Bills hold the second-best odds to win it all and claim the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Weigh In On Potential For Tom Brady Returning To NFL

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is retired. For now. We think. When it comes to a potential comeback, the 44-year-old said “never say never.” So for now, nobody is saying never. Not with Tom Brady. That includes two of his closest football friends, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Both players can lay claim to being among the small group of Brady’s favorite pass catchers, so both have opinions that carry a little bit more weight than most regarding the potential for a football-playing future for Brady. Both players think it’s possible that Brady plays again. But each guy has a different take. “The...
NFL
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Has Important Advice For Matthew Stafford In Rams Parade

When celebrating a Super Bowl championship, hydration is key. Just ask Tom Brady. Brady, who had a memorable run-in with some avocado tequila at last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat rally, shared some words of wisdom for fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford as the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI parade rolled through the streets of Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Speaks Out On Rob Gronkowski Retirement Rumors

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were an iconic duo with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They ended up winning a total of four Super Bowls together, and with Brady retiring, it is clear that these two will no longer be taking to the field together. Gronk has never caught passes from any other quarterback, and at this point, fans can't see him settling for anyone else.
NFL
FanSided

NFL exec has shocking take about Jimmy Garoppolo’s trade value

The start of the new league year is right around the corner, and the movement expected at the quarterback position could even top last year. The Washington Commanders are expected to play a big role in the carousel. The only question is how big?. As the quarterback landscape starts to...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Appear To Make Decision On Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract, there’s been speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could look to trade the veteran QB. Not likely, says NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the hiring of new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell “very good news” for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington in 2017, when O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Says He’ll Return If 2 Other Players Do, Too

Fans from around the NFL world are all asking the same question after this past Sunday’s Super Bowl: Will Rams superstar Aaron Donald return in 2022?. At yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, Donald was quoted saying “run it back.” But now, he’s added some stipulations to that decision.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals His Hope For Rob Gronkowski’s Future

Tom Brady doesn’t sound like someone who wants Rob Gronkowski to retire. Brady spoke on his SiriusXM podcast and thinks that Gronkowski can still play for the foreseeable future. “I don’t know. I certainly hope (he plays). I mean, I’ve watched him basically practice and play since he started...
NFL
NESN

Will Rob Gronkowski Keep Playing In 2022? Tom Brady Weighs In

Tom Brady retired from the NFL last month (at least temporarily). Will his longtime tight end ride into the sunset, as well?. Brady shared his thoughts on Gronkowski’s future during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I don’t know (if he’ll keep playing),” Brady...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For The Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about acquiring a veteran upgrade over Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Colin Cowherd has two names in mind. During “The Herd” today, Cowherd discussed longtime Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot’s recent mailbag column, in which she hinted at the team possible pursuing an outside quarterback option this offseason.
NFL
MassLive.com

Tom Brady hopes Rob Gronkowski doesn’t retire, Buccaneers TE is set to be free agent: ‘Football’s a lot better when he’s in it’

With Tom Brady hanging up his shoulder pads — for now, anyway — the next logical question is whether Rob Gronkowski will follow suit. The future Hall of Fame tight end has already retired once, and only returned because Brady coaxed him down to Tampa Bay for a couple more seasons. Gronkowski has long said Brady is the only quarterback he wants to play for, but the 44-year-old isn’t ready to see his longtime teammate join him in retirement quite yet.
NFL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Tony Dungy planned on retiring after the Colts won the Super Bowl — then the parade happened

Prior to the Colts taking on the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, Tony Dungy thought he might retire if Indianapolis won. In the aftermath of the team's 29-17 win, he was sure of it. "I have a picture in my study behind me of myself on the Friday before our Super Bowl when I'm sitting on the goalpost at the practice field. I'm thinking, ‘Is this going to be my last game? If we win, this would be a great time to go out,'" he told Andrew Brandt on the latest episode of Business of Sports. "We win the game, and I'm talking to my wife that night. We're just talking. ‘Wouldn't this be a great way to go out, as a Super Bowl winner?’ You convince yourself, ‘Yes it would.’ My plan flying back to Indianapolis was, ‘This is it. We're gonna have the parade and then I'm going to announce my retirement. I'm going to be one of the few that goes out on top.’"
NFL
