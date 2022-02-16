New Richland police chief sworn in

RICHLAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Richland’s new police chief was sworn into office at Richland City Hall on Tuesday, February 15.

Nick McLendon will replace Chief Russel James, who retired after more than 30 years of service.

“The Richland Police Department is [truly] great. Very good men and women that protect this community, and I think I really look forward to moving in this department and keep it on the same path and had some of my new ideas and visions,” said McLendon.

He said he plans to implement new technology, including dashboard and body cameras.

