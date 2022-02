'AEROSMITH - 1971: THE ROAD STARTS HEAR' MAKES ITS CD AND DIGITAL DEBUT IN THE ONGOING CELEBRATION OF THE BAND'S 50th ANNIVERSARY. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first of many announcements celebrating the 50th anniversary of the four-time GRAMMY® winning and Diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith, one of their earliest recordings, Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear (UMe), will make its CD and digital debut on April 8. This rare recording from 1971 was recently discovered in Aerosmith's Vindaloo Vaults and was originally only available as a limited-edition cassette and vinyl release for Record Store Day in 2021. The heavily sought-after RSD release quickly sold out and debuted on the Billboard 200, hitting No. 2 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 12 on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 13 on the Vinyl Albums chart, and No. 19 on the Top Album Sales chart.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO