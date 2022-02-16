ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Double-double not enough

Nix recorded 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 39...

ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
AllLakers

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Out for Fifth Straight Game

The Lakers will be playing their last game before the All-Star break without sixth-man Carmelo Anthony. According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Carmelo is officially listed as "Out". Carmelo is missing his fifth straight game after initially injuring his hamstring on February 3rd against the Clippers. Lakers reporter Mike...
WTRF- 7News

Reid’s Double Double not enough as Wheeling Falls to Fairmont State

Wheeling, W. Va. – The road to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs continued on Wednesday when the Wheeling University Men’s Basketball team (8-17, 7-12) took on Fairmont State. After a back and forth battle throughout the first half, the Falcons would put up 41 second-half points and Wheeling just didn’t have enough in the […]
FanSided

3 reasons the Golden State Warriors should sign Goran Dragic

On Tuesday, February 15, Goran Dragic agreed to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, surprising nobody as the former All-Star turns 36 this year and the Spurs are just beginning a rebuild focused on Dejounte Murray. Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in the left-handed guard including the Los...
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Double-doubles in win

Adams contributed 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 win over the Pelicans. Adams registered his third straight double-double and his fourth over his last five games. He also dished out at least five assists for the 11th time this season. Across six contests in February, the veteran center has averaged 11.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 24.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports

Zylan Cheatham: Delivers double-double

Cheatham had 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Vipers. Cheatham didn't have his best shooting performance, but his efforts were enough to deliver a double-double. He's now achieved that feat in seven of his 10 appearances this season, and he's averaging 13.4 points with 11.1 rebounds per game on the campaign.
CBS Sports

Carlik Jones: Double-double in win

Jones recorded 24 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-107 win over Stockton. The Louisville product was able to lead his team to victory behind a very efficient performance. Jones shot 68.8 percent from the field, while his 10 assists also marked a team-high. The 24-year-old is averaging 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game over his first 23 appearances with Texas this season.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Double-double against Suns

Tate scored 22 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 loss to the Suns. The double-double was Tate's seventh of the season and first in just over a month. Tate continues to be a solid contributor for the Rockets, averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals across seven games in February.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Efficient double-double not enough

Towns had 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-91 loss to the Raptors. Towns appeared to suffer an injury scare in the third quarter, as he briefly asked out of the game due to an apparent wrist issue. However, during a prolonged stoppage of play, Towns was evaluated by the medical staff and quickly checked back into the contest without missing much game time. He didn't appear bothered down the stretch, finishing the night with a relatively normal stat line. Rather than Towns' performance, it was rough outings from Anthony Edwards (six points on 0-for-8 shooting) and D'Angelo Russell (eight points on 2-for-11 shooting) that kept Minnesota out of the win column on a night Toronto was down All-Star guard Fred VanVleet (knee).
CBS Sports

Georgios Kalaitzakis: Posts double-double off bench

Kalaitzakis recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's G League win over the Hustle. Kalaitzakis came off the bench during Monday's matchup, but he saw plenty of playing time and posted his first double-double of the season. He's now averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game this year.
