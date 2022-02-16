Rockets' Daishen Nix: Double-double not enough

Towns had 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-91 loss to the Raptors. Towns appeared to suffer an injury scare in the third quarter, as he briefly asked out of the game due to an apparent wrist issue. However, during a prolonged stoppage of play, Towns was evaluated by the medical staff and quickly checked back into the contest without missing much game time. He didn't appear bothered down the stretch, finishing the night with a relatively normal stat line. Rather than Towns' performance, it was rough outings from Anthony Edwards (six points on 0-for-8 shooting) and D'Angelo Russell (eight points on 2-for-11 shooting) that kept Minnesota out of the win column on a night Toronto was down All-Star guard Fred VanVleet (knee).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO