A timeless staple of any wardrobe is knitwear. And while the longevity of wool makes it one of the most environmentally friendly items you can wear, there are still many knits on the market made using plastic-based materials such as nylon, polyester and acrylic, or which are dyed using polluting chemicals.These processes are all dependent on fossil fuel extraction and are a source of environmental contamination. The UN Conference on Trade and Development considers fashion to be one of the most polluting industries in the world, second only to oil. It is forecasted that by 2050 the sector will use...

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO