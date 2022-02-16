Samoa Peninsula Fish Farm
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) The deadline is Friday, February 18, 2022, to submit written comments to Humboldt County planning officials on a proposed onshore fish farm for the Samoa Peninsula. Already, some environmental groups have expressed concerns about Nordic Aquafarms’ plan to build a big salmon farming facility. Among those concerns are massive energy demands and impacts on wildlife from water intakes in Humboldt Bay.
