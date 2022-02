Indiana State Police are asking motorists to avoid traveling on Interstate 65 Friday morning after a semi truck crashed and caused major delays. All lanes on I-65 northbound at mile marker 213.7 were closed Friday at 4:34 a.m. after a semi lost two steel coils and ran off the road, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, causing an 8-mile backup.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO