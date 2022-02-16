ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County Military Service Memorial

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
The Charlotte County Commission commemorated the completion of the Military Services Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 16, at 11 am.

The event was open to the public.

The Memorial Service was funded by the Wiliam R. Gaines Jr. Veteran Memorial Fund.

Gains lived in Charlotte County and was one of the 241 veterans killed during the attack on the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut Lebanon in October of 1983.

The vision of the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Park is to recognize and honor the the dedication, commitment, and sacrifice of all our veterans and first responders.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, a Gaines Fund board member.

