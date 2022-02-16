ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Man survives 75-foot fall from landing at aerial tramway in California, suffers no major injuries

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvSdp_0eGIBY4c00

(NEXSTAR) – Emergency responders in California rescued a man who fell 75 feet from the landing of an aerial tramway, but miraculously suffered no serious injuries.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to reports of an incident near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, officials confirmed on Twitter. Firefighters arrived to find the man had fallen approximately “75 feet over the embankment” into an inaccessible area.

Rescue crews ultimately rigged a rope system to retrieve the man and bring him back to safety “at the top of the tram,” the fire department said.

Officials had also said on Twitter that “the patient was not injured,” though a representative for the fire department later told The Los Angeles Times that he suffered only minor injuries and declined medical attention.

A representative for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway also told the outlet that a restaurant worker at the observation point had witnessed the man climbing over guard rail just before the incident occurred. The fire department said the victim then slipped on some ice, causing him to fall.

Watch: Teens rescued from Missouri lake after fall through ice

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, billed as having the “world’s largest rotating tram car,” extends for 2.5 miles from Coachella Valley to a station in the San Jacinto Mountains at an elevation of over 8,500 feet. Since opening in 1963, the tramway has transported over 20 million people, according to its official website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Drunk driver tops 100 miles-per-hour on Interstate 65

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. – A Henryville man accused of driving drunk in the southern part of the state blew by a trooper at 104 miles-per-hour early Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Blake C. Provenza, 24, was clocked by the trooper at more than 30 miles-per-hour over the speed limit while driving south on Interstate […]
SCOTTSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WANE 15

Horse rescue close to closing barn doors for good after donations halt

The back roads of Decatur is home to around 150 animals at Lenoxs Legacy Rescue. Horses, dogs, cats, goats, ducks and more reside at the rescue that cares for and nurtures animals that have been neglected and abused. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted many donations causing the rescue to prepare to close the barn doors for good many times the last few months.
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

Watching Winter Live – February 16th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Potentially heavy rains and / or snowfall threaten nearly a majority of the country over the next ten days. This includes three separate rounds of precipitation for the eastern half of the U.S. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WHO-TV Des Moines senior meteorologist Brett McIntyre discussed the immediate weather systems […]
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy