Harrisburg native Malachi Palmer adds offer from national powerhouse basketball program

STATE COLLEGE — Micah Shrewsberry knew the members of the Penn State men’s basketball team were going to hear plenty of praise over the past 48 hours or so. The Nittany Lions scored their biggest win of the season Tuesday night with their upset victory over No. 19 Michigan State. On top of that, it came in impressive fashion with Penn State erasing a 14-point deficit in the second half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO