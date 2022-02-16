ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg native Malachi Palmer adds offer from national powerhouse basketball program

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Malachi Palmer pulled in a big one Wednesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg native...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State men’s basketball routs Minnesota, 67-46, behind 20 points from Jalen Pickett in Thursday matinee

STATE COLLEGE — The teams were the same, but the circumstances were different. The Penn State men’s basketball team and Minnesota faced off just last Saturday, and suddenly, the two teams were playing again on a Thursday afternoon in a game that was postponed from January because of positive COVID-19 results within the Golden Gophers program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

Penn State men’s basketball’s Micah Shrewsberry turns to lesson from legendary Nick Saban ahead of Minnesota win

STATE COLLEGE — Micah Shrewsberry knew the members of the Penn State men’s basketball team were going to hear plenty of praise over the past 48 hours or so. The Nittany Lions scored their biggest win of the season Tuesday night with their upset victory over No. 19 Michigan State. On top of that, it came in impressive fashion with Penn State erasing a 14-point deficit in the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Creighton, PA
City
Georgetown, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Harrisburg, PA
Basketball
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
City
Houston, PA
State
Nebraska State
PennLive.com

Central Penn College Baseball Team Shines Off The Field

The Central Penn College baseball team is challenging heights and setting new records! However, this record was broken in the classroom instead of on the field. Twelve student athletes from the baseball team made the Dean’s List last term. This is the most members on a single team to make the dean’s list in school history!
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#The Associated Press#247 Sports
PennLive.com

Hershey’s Alec Angelo makes his college pick

CAN’T SEE THE FILM ABOVE? CLICK HERE. Add Alec Angelo to the list of Mid-Penn players who are heading on to play at the next level. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Hershey senior told PennLive he recently committed to play in...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State football’s Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, Trace McSorley, others danced at Thons past: photos

Thon is back. The 46-hour dance marathon will be open to the public after a largely virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19. Traditionally, the Saturday night Thon Pep Rally is one of the highlights of the annual 46-hour event at the Bryce Jordan Center. Student-athletes from a variety of university sports teams perform a dance routine with a winner decided by a panel of judges.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
141K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy